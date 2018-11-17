Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 106.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

EVH stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,683 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

