ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $4,000.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.02435542 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009404 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015158 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,154,551 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

