Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 37,499 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $658,857.43.

On Monday, October 1st, Michael Morrissey sold 12,501 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $222,767.82.

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,603,800.00.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. 4,501,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,094. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

