Exfo Inc (EXF) Insider Germain Lamonde Purchases 21,800 Shares of Stock

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) insider Germain Lamonde bought 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$106,384.00.

Germain Lamonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Germain Lamonde bought 22,800 shares of Exfo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$98,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Germain Lamonde bought 16,800 shares of Exfo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$65,352.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Germain Lamonde bought 11,100 shares of Exfo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$44,289.00.

Shares of TSE EXF traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exfo Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.330000020750508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

