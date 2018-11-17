Extendicare (EXE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.08%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.16 per share, with a total value of C$25,060.00. Also, Director Michael Robert Guerriere acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $99,764 over the last three months.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

