EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 216,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its stake in EZCORP by 39.8% during the third quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 79,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in EZCORP by 51.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.46. EZCORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

