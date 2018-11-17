Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,378.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,378.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00139159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00224599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.99 or 0.10329043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009806 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter’s genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,217,546 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.