Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPM. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($2.10).

FPM stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

