FAST RETAILING/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR in a report released on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

FRCOY opened at $53.06 on Friday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

