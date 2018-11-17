Fastenal (FAST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.55 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski purchased 830 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.