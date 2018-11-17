Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price

Media coverage about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a news sentiment score of 2.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Schlumberger’s ranking:

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,786. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/favorable-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-schlumberger-slb-share-price.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.