News articles about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Enterprise Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.69. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.63.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Enterprise Group (E) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/favorable-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-enterprise-group-e-stock-price.html.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.