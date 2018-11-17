Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 27.1% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $2,197.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 217,773,720 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.