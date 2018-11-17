Federated Investors (FII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In the third quarter, higher assets under management (AUM) and revenues were recorded. Notably, the acquisition of Hermes in July 2018 brought along complementary global investment strategies and distribution capabilities, from which the company is expected to keep reaping benefits. Also, Federated has inked strategic deals over the years that have helped it expand globally. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Nevertheless, its top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Federated Investors stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 634,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

