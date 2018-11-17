Federated Investors (FII) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.79.

FII stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 634,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,079. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Investors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Federated Investors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

