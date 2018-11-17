Ffcm LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Ffcm LLC cut its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,979.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,840,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $55.02 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

