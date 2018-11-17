Ffcm LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Ffcm LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $129.01 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.04%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

