Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,661,000 after buying an additional 2,718,504 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after buying an additional 2,658,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,747,000 after buying an additional 2,146,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 1,409,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after buying an additional 1,243,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.39 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

