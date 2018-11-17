Financial Analysis: Gyrodyne (GYRO) versus IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gyrodyne and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 3.75 $774.62 million $20.83 1.05

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gyrodyne does not pay a dividend. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 400.39% 55.32% 32.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gyrodyne and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 0 1 1 0 2.50

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.18%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Risk & Volatility

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats Gyrodyne on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

