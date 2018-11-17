Financial Comparison: Amedisys (AMED) versus New York Health Care (BBAL)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amedisys alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amedisys and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 6 7 0 2.54 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amedisys presently has a consensus price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.17%. Given Amedisys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amedisys is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Volatility & Risk

Amedisys has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 5.39% 23.27% 14.26% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amedisys and New York Health Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $1.53 billion 2.62 $30.30 million $2.21 56.97 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amedisys beats New York Health Care on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2018, the company owned and operated 421 care centers in 34 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.