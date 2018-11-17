Financial Comparison: R C M Technologies (RCMT) & Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF)

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for R C M Technologies and Dometic Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dometic Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R C M Technologies and Dometic Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.27 $2.01 million N/A N/A Dometic Group AB (publ) $1.65 billion 1.69 $174.54 million $0.59 15.92

Dometic Group AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and Dometic Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39% Dometic Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group AB (publ) has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

