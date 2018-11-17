Financial Contrast: Pharma Bio Serv (PBSV) and Its Peers

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS: PBSV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pharma Bio Serv to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Bio Serv $15.58 million -$1.41 million -13.33 Pharma Bio Serv Competitors $1.02 billion $69.65 million 21.11

Pharma Bio Serv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Bio Serv. Pharma Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Bio Serv -14.93% 0.49% 0.41% Pharma Bio Serv Competitors -15.60% -93.30% -2.39%

Risk & Volatility

Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pharma Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Pharma Bio Serv pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pharma Bio Serv is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharma Bio Serv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma Bio Serv Competitors 124 414 596 32 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Pharma Bio Serv’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pharma Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm with a laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It also offers microbiological and chemical testing services through its lab; and technical trainings/seminars. The company markets its services through industry trade shows, professional conventions, industry publications, and seminars. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

