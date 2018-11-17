Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $253,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 87,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,593.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,122.55 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $781.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,092 shares of company stock worth $49,077,119 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

