Financial Review: KBR (KBR) & Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY)

KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBR and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $4.17 billion 0.67 $434.00 million $1.49 13.34 Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Dividends

KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Empresas ICA SAB de CV does not pay a dividend. KBR pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 11.35% 13.40% 4.66% Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KBR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KBR and Empresas ICA SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 4 6 0 2.60 Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBR presently has a consensus price target of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given KBR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Risk and Volatility

KBR has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, meaning that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBR beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segment's services include research and development, test and evaluation, program management and consulting, operational and platform support, logistics and facilities, training, and security. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

