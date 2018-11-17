Financial Survey: Hexindai (HX) and Qudian (QD)

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Qudian does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hexindai and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $107.26 million 2.28 $65.48 million N/A N/A Qudian $733.96 million 2.06 $332.67 million $1.09 4.20

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hexindai and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 5 0 0 2.00

Hexindai presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Qudian has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 287.55%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than Hexindai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 59.99% 60.43% 51.89% Qudian 32.13% 36.88% 12.58%

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

