First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Major Shareholder Olivia Britton Holding Sells 1,000 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,127 shares in the company, valued at $184,495,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.86. 23,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $13,824,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

