First Cobalt (FCC) Shares Up 6.5%

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 129,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 663,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCC. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on First Cobalt from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.70 price objective on First Cobalt and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

