First Community (FCCO) versus Citizens (CIZN) Head-To-Head Review

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 18.52% 9.99% 0.99% Citizens 9.72% 7.70% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $41.79 million 4.29 $5.81 million $1.09 21.54 Citizens $38.80 million 2.78 $3.70 million N/A N/A

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Community and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Community pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community beats Citizens on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 18 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance, as well as VISA Checkcard program services; and Internet banking services consisting of online banking, bill pay, and cash management services for businesses. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 23 banking locations in 14 counties in east central and south Mississippi, as well as a loan production office in north Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

