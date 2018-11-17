First Interstate Bank Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 74,923 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 289,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 95,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

