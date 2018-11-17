First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $410,000 Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

