First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $547,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,759 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Cree by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,553 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,148 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cree by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $42.84 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.87.

In other Cree news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

