First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,880,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,680,000 after purchasing an additional 448,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 164,131 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,279,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

