First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $118,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $140,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

