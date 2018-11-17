First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,143 Shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Etsy worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $57.00 price target on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

