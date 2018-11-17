Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 7.9% of Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,120.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 271,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $154.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

