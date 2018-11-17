Flowserve (FLS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Vertical Research cut Flowserve from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

