FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $119,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 152.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 382.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,895,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 817.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

WARNING: “FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $119,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/fny-investment-advisers-llc-invests-119000-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.