FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $135,000 in Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Stock

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Lincoln National by 16.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 295,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

LNC stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/fny-investment-advisers-llc-invests-135000-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc-stock.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.