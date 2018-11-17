Foresight Energy (FELP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FELP. ValuEngine lowered Foresight Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Foresight Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Foresight Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Foresight Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.62.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $293.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELP. Accipiter Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foresight Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accipiter Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Energy in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Energy in the third quarter worth $2,034,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

