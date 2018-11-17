Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,167,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,084 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.99 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

