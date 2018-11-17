Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,773 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 641.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $192,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Box Inc has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $286,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,126.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $140,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $4,841,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

