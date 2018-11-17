Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,173 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 87,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $68.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-grows-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.