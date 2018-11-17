Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $682,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3,309.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 100,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $31,669.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,413 shares of company stock worth $83,123 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

