Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 203,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,897. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at $9,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 30.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 250,298 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 51.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

