Forward Air (FWRD) vs. Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Head to Head Contrast

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sino-Global Shipping America does not pay a dividend. Forward Air pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forward Air has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Air and Sino-Global Shipping America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.10 billion 1.66 $87.32 million $2.36 26.49 Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.58 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 7.85% 15.63% 11.87% Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.99% -6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Air and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Forward Air presently has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Sino-Global Shipping America has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than Forward Air.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forward Air beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

