Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Fox Factory worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,074 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,522 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

