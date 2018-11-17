Freehold Royalties (FRU) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The stock traded as low as C$8.97 and last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 472302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,400.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,150.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

