FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $74,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 13,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $940,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,437.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,382 shares of company stock worth $2,858,955. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

