FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By Desjardins (SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.09. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.95 and a 52 week high of C$20.95.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$72.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.45 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.12%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$41,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,630.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.