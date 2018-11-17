FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

